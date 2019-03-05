Section 8AAAA Boys Basketball Bracket
The Tech Tigers hold the #8 spot in the Section 8AAAA boys basketball tournament bracket after posting a 7-19 record on the season. The Tigers will travel to top-seeded Maple Grove Tuesday night to open the playoffs.
The Crimson beat the Tigers 76-42 at the Granite City Classic in late December.
BRACKET
Quarterfinals- Tuesday, March 5th
#8 Tech (7-19) @ #1 Maple Grove (20-6)
#5 Brainerd (15-11) @ #4 St. Michael-Albertville (19-7)
#7 Elk River (6-20) @ #2 Buffalo (20-6)
#6 Rogers (11-15) @ #3 Moorhead (20-5)
SEMIFINALS - Saturday, March 9th @ SCSU
SF #1- 2 PM
SF #2- 3:45 PM
FINAL - Thursday, March 9th @ TBD