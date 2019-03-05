Section 8AAA Boys Basketball Bracket

The Sartell Sabres are the #2 seed in the Section 8AAA boys basketball tournament, which gets underway Tuesday night. The Sabres will take on #7 seeded Little Falls.

Sartell boasts an 18-8 record this season, including a 67-48 win over the Flyers on February 5th.

The Apollo Eagles earned the #4 seed, and a home game in the first round, with a 14-12 record this season. The Eagles will take on Fergus Falls Tuesday.

The Eagles and Otters split their two regular season contests.

Finally, the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm are the #6 seed and will travel to Alexandria for their first round matchup with the Cardinals. The 5-21 Storm split their two games with Alexandria on the season.

BRACKET

#8 Detroit Lakes (11-15) @ #1 Bemidji (20-4)

#5 Fergus Falls (15-11) @ #4 Apollo (14-12)

#7 Little Falls (10-15) @ #2 Sartell (18-8)

#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-21) @ #3 Alexandria (18-8)

SEMIFINALS Saturday, March 9th @ Moorhead

SF #1 - 6 PM

SF #2- 7:45

FINAL Thursday, March 14th @ TBD