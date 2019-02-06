Section 8AA Girls Hockey Playoff Bracket Set

The Section 8AA girls hockey playoff bracket has been set following a coaches' vote Wednesday morning. The Brainerd Warriors earned the top seed with a 19-4-1 overall record and 11-1 mark in section play.

Elsewhere, the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N' Sabres leapfrogged Buffalo/Maple Lake to take the #4 seed. SSR beat the Bison 2-1 on December 21st in their lone head-to-head matchup.

The St. Cloud Ice Breakers are the #6 seed with a record of 10-14 overall and just 1-7 in section play.

BRACKET

#8 Moorhead (2-20-3) @ #1 Brainerd (19-4-1)

#7 Bemidji (7-16-1) @ #2 Roseau (19-4-1)

#6 St. Cloud (10-14) @ #3 North Wright County (19-5)

#5 Buffalo/Maple Lake (15-7-2) @ #4 Sartell/Sauk Rapids (14-10-1)