Section 5AAA Boys Basketball Bracket

The Rocori Spartans earned the #6 seed in the Section 5AAA boys basketball tournament, which gets underway Tuesday night. The Spartans will travel to #3 seed Monticello to open the postseason.

The Spartans finished the season with a 6-20 record, including a 70-47 setback against Monticello on January 21st in Cold Spring.

BRACKET

QUARTERFINALS- Tuesday, March 5th

#8 Dassel-Cokato (2-22) @ #1 Delano (17-9)

#5 Becker (10-15) @ #4 Big Lake (11-15)

#7 Zimmerman (8-18) @ #2 Willmar (14-12)

#6 Rocori (6-20) @ #3 Monticello (11-15)

SEMIFINALS- Saturday, March 9th @ SCSU

SF #1- 6 PM

SF #2- 7:45 PM

FINAL - Thursday, March 14th @ SCSU

7 PM