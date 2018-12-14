Secret Santa Gifts That Every Minnesotan Wants

You've got a company Secret Santa gift exchange going on. What do people actually want for $20 bucks? If you are really wanting to give a thoughtful gift, we have the top gifts that most people want... and guess what? Most people want alcohol.

THE TOP TEN SECRET SANTA GIFTS ARE...

1. ALCOHOL

2. CHOCOLATE

3. A GIFT CARD TO SOMEWHERE

4. A BOOK

5. CANDLES

6. MONEY

7. CANDY...OTHER THAN CHOCOLATE

8. SOCKS. REALLY?

9. PERFUME/COLOGNE

10. BUBBLE BATH

NOT GETTIN' IT? HOW ABOUT THESE HONORABLE MENTIONS

If you don't think that any of these sound like something your person would want consider these other things that made the list:

Stationary

Plants

Make Up, like lip glosses

Clothing

Board Games or card games

Donation to a charity in their name

Surely...there is something on this list that will make your special someone smile. Merry Christmas.

(NEWSANYWAY)