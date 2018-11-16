Second Suspect Sentenced in St. Cloud Rape Case

ST. CLOUD -- A Colorado man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a St. Cloud home in the summer of 2016.

Twenty-two-year-old Ryan Rees of Bailey, Colorado pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a victim between 13-15 years-old. Rees was 19-years-old at the time of the assault.

A Stearns County judge sentenced Rees to one year and three months in prison, but stayed that sentence for five years if he complies with the conditions of probation. Rees will serve a 90 day staggered jail sentence to be served in 30-day increments over the next 18 months. The jail time may also be vacated at the recommendation of his probation officer.

Wyatt Swindler - Stearns County Jail photo

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police Rees and 19-year-old Wyatt Swindler raped her while she was drunk and vomiting.

Records show a friend of the victim confronted Swindler who admitted to having sex with the girl but thought it was consensual and didn't know her age. Swindler was sentenced to four days in jail, 41 days of home monitoring, had to register as a predatory offender, and is on probation for five years.

Rees initially denied having any sexual contact with the girl when police interviewed him after the incident. Rees must now register as a predatory offender, complete a sex offender treatment program, and submit a DNA sample among other conditions.