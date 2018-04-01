Sean N. Rinde, 25, St. Cloud

July 31, 1992 - March 27, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00PM – 8:00PM on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Sean N. Rinde, age 25, of St. Cloud who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Rev. Daryl Thul will officiate a service and time of sharing will be at 7:30PM on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Sean was born on July 31, 1992 to Nic and Jennifer (Marsh) Rinde in St. Cloud. He was currently attending St. Cloud Technical and Community College for computer programming and was just shy of obtaining his Associate’s Degree. Sean was employed as a bartender at American Burger Bar in St. Cloud. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Daphne, heavy metal music, video games, and watching Anime. Sean had a great sense of humor, enjoyed the element of surprise by saying outrageous things, and enjoyed the satisfaction of fixing things himself. He was wise beyond his years, always willing to listen without passing judgement, and had a way of making people stop to think. Above all else Sean was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter, Daphne. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.