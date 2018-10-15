SE St. Cloud Railroad Crossings to Close for Maintenance

ST. CLOUD -- Two southeast St. Cloud railroad crossings will be closed for a few days while maintenance is performed.

Starting Tuesday, the crossing at 7th Street Southeast between Lincoln Avenue Southeast and 8th Avenue Southeast will be closed. The crossing is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day Friday.

Starting next week Monday, the crossing at 15th Avenue Southeast will close between Lincoln Avenue Southeast and 11th Street Southeast. That crossing is scheduled to reopen by the end of Friday, October 26th.

The maintenance work is weather dependent.