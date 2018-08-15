Scuba Diver Dies in Washington County

STILLWATER (AP) -- The death of a scuba diver pulled from a lake in Washington County is under investigation.

The sheriff's office got a call about the diver having difficulty in the water on Square Lake in May Township about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Divers found the 51-year-old man underwater and brought him to shore.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office and Ramsey County Medical Examiner are investigating.