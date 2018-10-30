SCTCC’s BrewLash Raises $32,000 for Student Programs

ST. CLOUD -- For the second year in a row, St. Cloud Technical and Community College's BrewLash fundraiser has proved to be a success.

The event was held last Thursday and is used as a way to raise funds for student equipment and scholarships. This year BrewLash raised over $32,000 and of that total $2,725 was collected through the event's silent auction.

The main highlight of BrewLash was the hotdish contest. SCTCC culinary students competed to earn the best-voted hotdish award.

Five hotdishes were judged by all of the event's guests, including, Kicked Up Tater Tot,

Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Wild Rice, Chili Mac and the winning hotdish: Hashbrown Taco.

CeCe Brooks and Hannah Mondloch created the Hashbrown Taco hotdish. They each won a scholarship from the SCTCC Foundation.

More than 300 people came out to the event. If you're interested in any of the hotdish recipes follow the link below.