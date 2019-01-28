SCTCC to Take Part in Give Kids a Smile Program

ST. CLOUD -- Making smiles a little brighter is the goal of Give Kids a Smile day at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

The dental hygienist and assistant programs at SCTCC will once again be offering free dental care to kids through the Give Kids a Smile program.

The event will take place at the SCTCC Dental Clinic at 1245 15th Street North in St. Cloud from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. this Friday.

The Give Kids a Smile program is designed for children in need between the ages of 3 and 17. Dental care includes sealants, oral hygiene instruction, exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, extraction, stainless steel crowns and fluoride treatments.

If you would like to make an appointment call the clinic at 320-308-5919. To find other clinics involved in the program follow the link below.