SCTCC Ranks Among Top Colleges for Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College is once again ranked as one of the best colleges for veterans in the country.

The Military Times has released its "Best for Vets: Colleges 2019 Career and Technical Colleges" rankings. SCTCC comes in at number seven on the list.

The institution has been ranked in the top ten for the past four years. The Military Times creates the list to be used as a tool for veterans to help them find schools with smaller class sizes and good academic advising and programs.

All colleges on the list are judged in five categories including culture, student support, academic outcomes/quality, academic policies and cost/financial aid.

More than 180 students at SCTCC are veterans. If you're a veteran interested in enrolling reach out to Anita Baugh, 320-308-5936 or abaugh@sctcc.edu.