SCTCC Names Four Finalists for President Position

ST. CLOUD -- Four people have been named as finalists for the St. Cloud Technical and Community College President position.

The candidates are Annesa Cheek, Laurie Chesley, Utpal Goswami and Michael Seymour.

The four finalists were chosen by a search advisory committee made up of students, staff and community leaders. All of the candidates will be visiting SCTCC next week to meet with students and staff.

Laurie Chesley is the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan. She has been with the institution since 2005. Chesley has her SCTCC visit is planned for Tuesday.

Utpal Goswami has served as president of MCC-Maple Woods, a campus of the Metropolitan Community College District in Missouri, since 2013. Goswami is set to visit campus on Wednesday.

Michael Seymour is the only candidate that is currently working in Minnesota. Right now he's serving as Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Lake Superior College in Duluth. Previously, Seymour has served at the University of Minnesota Duluth and Anoka-Ramsey Community College. His SCTCC stop is on deck for Thursday.

Annesa Cheek has been at Sinclair Community College in Ohio since 2006. She's held several positions at the college currently, Cheek is the Vice President. She will be on campus Friday.

The final candidate is expected to be picked by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities at its March 21st meeting.

Lori Kloos is the current interim SCTCC President. Kloos took over when former President Joyce Helens resigned last July. The new president will begin their position this July.