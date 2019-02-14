SCTCC Hoops Picks Up Another Win Wednesday

The St. Cloud Community and Technical College Cyclone men's basketball team beat Ridgewater College 94-86 Wednesday night at Whitney Recreation Center. The Cyclones are now 19-3 overall and 8-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

The 'Clones were led by Eric Racine's 26 points, while Sartell's Paul Coleman added 20 on 8-11 shooting.

SCTCC will host Minnesota State Community and Technical College Saturday afternoon in their regular season home finale. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. at Whitney.