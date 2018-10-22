SCTCC Enrollment Increases, Compares Well to Other Colleges

ST. CLOUD -- More students are choosing to attend St. Cloud Technical and Community College than last year.

SCTCC has seen a 3.6% increase in total headcount enrollment from fall 2017 to fall 2018.

Amie Anderson is the Dean of Enrollment Management at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. She says SCTCC has been striving to attract more students through highlighting programs as well as supporting students through their academic careers.

"In terms of our way of attracting students to the college and introducing them to all of the wonderful academic program options that we have here. We've done quite a lot of work over the last year and really trying to streamline our student service and support areas and really. And really serve students in the way that they are looking to be served at the time that they really need it."

Anderson says part of the reason the college has seen an enrollment increase is because of their academic advisor support and programs but another key factor is affordability. Many students are looking for a more affordable option than attending a university for four years.

"We certainly see increased levels of transfer going on to our four-year university partners. As a system overall we've been doing quite a lot of work to develop transfer pathways for our students so that they've got several options that they can choose from as they work on advancing their academic careers."

Last year, SCTCC was challenged with a 4.8% decrease in fall enrollment. Anderson says to be one of the few Minnesota State colleges in central Minnesota that is showing an enrollment increase, they are proud.

"We have always felt a tremendous amount of pride in this institution, in the quality of the programs that we offer here, the quality of education and the experience students have within our walls."

SCTCC has over 40 programs, Anderson says trades and industry programs continue to be the most sought-after degrees. Ten programs this fall had waiting lists, Anderson says they typically see waiting lists for electrical programs, plumbing, land surveying, engineering, CNC advance machining, welding and others.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College compared to other Minnesota State colleges is performing well.

Alexandria Technical and Community College saw a 7.4% decrease in total enrollment from last fall to this fall. Central Lakes College in Brainerd saw a 5.1% increase from fall 2017 to fall 2018 headcount numbers. Lastly, Anoka-Ramsey Community College (has two campuses Cambridge and Coon Rapids) has a 1.0% decrease in fall enrollment.

In total, Minnesota State colleges saw a 0.4% decrease in enrollment across the board.

To check out St. Cloud State University's enrollment numbers and other Minnesota State Universities enrollment numbers, follow the links below.