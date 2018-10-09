SCSU’s Stage Finalist for Best Kicker in the Country

ST. CLOUD -- One of the top kickers in college football is right here in St. Cloud. St. Cloud State University's Adam Stage has been named one of 21 finalists for the "Fred Mitchell Award", which goes to the best kicker in the nation at all levels with the exception of Division I.

Stage is quick to recognize his teammates for the honor.

It's a great honor. It's all a testament to our team our snapper Parker Buckley and holder John Solberg and all the other guys up front too, making sure I'm safe in and out every single play. That's huge I don't have to worry about anything else other than myself and making sure I can focus on the next kick.

Stage actually started the season by missing three field goals in the first game, but he rebounded by converting all of his field goals and extra points in September, including two 40-plus yard field goals.

It's the consistency part. Everyone can have a strong leg but if you can't put it through the uprights it doesn't really matter.

The list of finalists for the Fred Mitchell Award will be trimmed again in December, and the winner will be selected later in the month.

Stage is a sophomore marketing major at SCSU. His hometown is Appleton, Wisconsin.