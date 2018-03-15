SCSU’s Schuldt Named Hobey Baker Finalist
St. Cloud State junior defenseman Jimmy Schuldt has been named a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker award. The Hobey Baker award is given to the top Division I college hockey player each year. Schuldt has 10 goals, 28 assists for 38 points in 37 games and is +21 plus/minus, eighth in nation.
The other finalists Alphabetically, they are: Henrik Borgström, Denver; Ryan Donato, Harvard; Matthew Galajda, Cornell; Adam Gaudette, Northeastern; Dylan McLaughlin, Canisius; Cale Morris, Notre Dame;Colton Point, Colgate; Dylan Sikura, Northeastern and CJ Suess, Minnesota State.
St. Cloud State men's hockey plays North Dakota at 4pm Friday in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hear the game on River 96.7 FM, pregame at 3:30pm.