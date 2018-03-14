SCSU’s Robby Jackson Previews NCHC Frozen Faceoff

ST. CLOUD -- The top four teams in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference will be in St. Paul this weekend for the Frozen Faceoff.

Number one seed, and regular season champion, St. Cloud State University plays #4 seed North Dakota at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

SCSU sophomore forward Robby Jackson says they're expecting a fight.

They're a hard-nosed team. Very blue collar. They're going to come and try to beat us down.

SCSU got two wins and two ties with North Dakota during the regular season. Jackson says he's anticipating a huge crowd of Fighting Hawks fans.

The way North Dakota travels I've never seen anything like it, so they're going to bring their fan base. There's going to be a lot of green up in the X. It's going to be a dope atmosphere.

The second semifinal has #2 Denver taking on #3 the University of Minnesota-Duluth at 7:00 p.m.

Jackson says the NCHC continues to be the premiere Division hockey conference.

We've got a stacked line-up of four teams. You've got the last two national champions because North Dakota won it before Denver last year.

The winners meet for the conference title at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.