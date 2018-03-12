SCSU’s Banaian Discusses Gas Prices and Local Retail Climate [AUDIO]

King Banaian (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs King Banaian and I talked today about gas prices, the local retail and restaurant climate and how Costco could effect the St. Cloud community.  King says we may have reached a point of saturation for local restaurants which explains the closings of Sammy's Pizza, White Castle, etc...  Listen to the conversation below.

King Banaian is a regular guest of mine on WJON.  He joins the show monthly.

