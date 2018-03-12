SCSU Wrestling Coach Talks About Latest National Championship

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team continued their dynasty over the weekend winning their third national title in four years. The Huskies won the Division II championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Head Assistant Wrestling Coach Brady Wilson says after being ranked number one almost all year, and going undefeated in the regular season, they were ready for the challenge.

We knew as a team and as a program if we went in and wrestled to the best of our abilities good things would happen for our guys.

Wilson says SCSU advanced six of their 10 wrestlers to Saturday's rounds but trailed Notre Dame of Ohio to start the day. However, five pins in a row on Saturday propelled them into the driver's seat. They already knew they had clinched the title going into the final round on Saturday night.

SCSU had three individuals place second in the nation.

Wilson says SCSU had great fan support.

Upper Iowa was the host school and I think we even had more fans than them. We had a lot of our younger alumni there and they were pretty crazy.

SCSU also won the national championship in 2015 and 2016. They were the runners-up last year.

The Huskies have just two seniors in their starting line-up this year.