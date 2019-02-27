SCSU Wrestlers Heading to Nationals, Seeking 4th Championship
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team will be seeking their fourth national championship in five years next weekend. The Huskies have qualified nine of their 10 wrestlers for the NCAA Division II championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
Assistant Coach Brady Wilson says the program has had an incredible run over the last several years.
Seven of the last eight years we've been in the top two and the one year we weren't we were sixth. So we've been working toward this, we've got a good training system in place. As the old saying goes, don't reinvent the wheel, just keep doing what we're doing.
Wilson says recruiting for the program starts here at home.
You try to keep the border closed and keep all these Minnesota kids, but we're competing with the University of Minnesota, we're trying to get the same kids they are. Then you've got North Dakota State, South Dakota State, and Augsburg -- which is a perennial powerhouse in Division III down in Minneapolis.
SCSU won the national championship in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Recent NCAA DII Championship Finishes for the Huskies:
2011 – 2nd – NCAA DII
2012 – 2nd – NCAA DII
2013 – 2nd – NCAA DII
2014 – 6th – NCAA DII
2015 - 1st - NCAA DII
2016 - 1st - NCAA DII
2017 - 2nd - NCAA DII
2018 - 1st - NCAA DII
They've been ranked #1 in the nation all season and went 21-0 in dual meets this year.
They have qualified more individuals for the national tournament than any other program. St. Cloud State University will be sending the following wrestlers to the NCAA championships in 2019:
- Brett Velasquez - 125 pounds
- Garrett Vos - 133 pounds
- Travis Swanson - 141 pounds
- James Pleski - 149 pounds
- Jake Barzowski - 157 pounds
- Devin FitzPatrick - 165 pounds
- Kolton Eischens - 174 pounds
- Chance Helmick - 184 pounds
- Vince Dietz - 197 pounds
The Huskies also won their 8th Northern Sun Conference championship in a row this season.
The national championship is March 8th and 9th.