SCSU Women Take Down Mavericks

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team beat Minnesota State-Mankato 80-63 in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament Wednesday night at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies are now 18-9 on the season with the win.

The win was St. Cloud State's first NSIC tourney win since 2014-15.

The Huskies led by 16 points at the half and never looked back. Madelin Dammann led SCSU with a career-high 27 points while also pulling down eight rebounds.

The Huskies will take on Bemidji State at 5:30 on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.