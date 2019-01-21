SCSU Warming Up the Community with Winter Gear Event

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud State University student group is helping people who are in need of winter gear this season.

The SCSU Student Parent Support Center is hosting a Winter Gear Distribution event this week on campus.

Madeline McLeod is the graduate student organizer for the event. She says all of the winter gear was collected by the Bridge to Community Resources organization last fall.

"We wanted to do a distribution event where we had the chance to put these up on our campus and give them to students especially student parents in need. All of it is free of cost so basically, it's on an as-needed basis. We thought it was a great opportunity to promote the word that Bridge to Benefits is doing [it with us] and also kinda promote the work that we are doing, working with student parents and other non-traditional students."

The event is open to everyone, not just students. McLeod says they have a variety of winter gear for all sizes.

"So we have adult both men's and women's winter jackets, children's winter jackets, scarves, hats, boots, you name it, it's probably there."

The Winter Gear Distribution event will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Atwood Ballroom Breakout Room.