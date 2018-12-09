SCSU Tops Minot State

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team returns home with two NSIC wins under its belt after taking down Minot State 76-64 on Saturday.

The Huskies struggled in the opening minutes but quickly got on track. In the first half, they led 19-11 but allowed the Beavers to tie things up at 23—23. At the half, the Huskies trailed 31-29.

SCSU tied things up at the start of the third quarter at 31-31. The rest of the game was close as the two teams went back and forth in scoring. A late push and some smart free throws helped the Huskies extend the lead that would seal up the win.

Gage Davis led the team with a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds. Diamond Onwuka finished with 15 points, and Brindley Theisen added 13.

The Huskies improve to 7-2 and 2-1 in the NSIC. They return to the court on Friday, Dec. 14th when they host Southwest Minnesota State University. Tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.