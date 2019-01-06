SCSU Tops Bemidji

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team extended their win streak to two games by taking down Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies got out to an early lead, scoring on each of their first three possessions. The Beavers fought back and scored five unanswered points of their own. SCSU hit a three at the end of the first quarter to go up 21-20. In the second quarter, they put up 20 points and held Bemidji to only 10.

Entering the half up 41-30, St. Cloud State let the Beavers go on a 15-5 run that cut the lead to 46-43. The Huskies squeezed out a few more points and ended the third up 50-45. In the fourth, SCSU blew the door back open. They scored 24 points and secured the 74-56 win.

Tori Wortz led the team in scoring became just the third player in program history with 40 points in a single game. Madelin Dammann scored 14 points, Brehna Evans scored seven, and Nikki Kilboten added six.

The Huskies improve to 8-4 and 5-3 NSIC. They will return to the court on Friday, Jan. 11th when they host Minot State University.