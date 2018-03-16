SCSU Takes Home Hardware At NCHC Awards

The St. Cloud State Huskies hockey team was honored with a pair of awards at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's awards ceremony Thursday night.

SCSU head coach Bob Motzko was named the league's Coach of the Year for the second time in the conference's short history. Motzko led the Huskies to a 24-7-6 record this season and the #1 ranking in the country.

Will Borgen was named the conference's best defensive defenseman in the conference as well. Borgen has posted a +9 rating so far this season while blocking 53 shots.