SCSU Takes Down UND

The No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team kicked off the weekend with a win in Grand Forks.

SCSU got off to a slow start against UND. In the first period, North Dakota scored early. St. Cloud trailed 1-0 entering the second period. With time winding down at the end of the period, the Huskies finally put their first points on the board.

The game was all tied up at 1-1 going into the final period, and the Huskies lit it up. They scored two more goals and held UND to zero. SCSU skated away with a 3-1 win.

Micah Miller, Patrick Newell, and Blake Lizotte each scored a goal for St. Cloud. David Hrenak allowed only one goal and tallied 14 saves.

The Huskies improve to 18-3-2 and 10-1-2 NCHC. They will hit the ice on Saturday to take on UND for the second game of the series. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.