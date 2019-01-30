SCSU Set To Open Season This Weekend

The Huskies will open their season this coming weekend in Texas, with three big games at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. They will start their season as the No. 4 ranked team in the region.

SCSU has two preseason All-Region Players in pitcher Dom Austing and Outfielder Mitch Malek. The Huskies finished the 2018 season with a 30-17 overall record and were 21-8 in the NSIC. The preseason regional rankings have only Augustana, Southern Arkansas and Central Missouri ahead of the Huskies.

The Huskies will have nearly their entire pitching staff back from the 2018 season, including two-time All American Sheldon Miks in the rotation.

Returning Pitchers:

Sheldon Miks Shakopee HS Senior 6’4 210 Left Hander

Dominic Austing Cathedral HS Senior 6’0 175 Right Hander

Zach Siggelkow St. Anthony Village Senior 6’1 190 Left Hander

Shannon Ahern Holly Angels HS Junior 5:11 185 Left Hander

Matt Butler Neuqua Valley, Ill Senior 6’0 180 Right Hander

Kyle Boser Little Falls HS Senior 6’1 180 Right Hander

Top Position Players:

Mathew Meyer Sauk Rapids HS Senior 6’2 210 1st/Catcher

Mitch Mallek Stevens Pt., Wis. Senior 6’2 205 Outfielder

Jordan Joseph STMA HS Senior 5”8 185 Shortstop

Caden Harris Blue Valley HS Senior 6’1 210 Outfield

Ethan Ibarra Liberty HS Senior 6’1 210 Outfield

Matt Quade Paynesville HS Junior 6’2 205 Infielder

OPENING GAMES

Friday February 1 st

Texas A@M University-Kingsville

Houston,Texas (1:30)

Saturday February 2 nd

Tarleton State University

Houston, Texas (10:00)

Sunday February 3 rd

University of Central Missouri

Houston, Texas (1:30)