SCSU Pakistani Students Invite You to Help them Celebrate 70 Years of Independence

ST. CLOUD - You have an opportunity to learn about the culture, food, and music of the people of Pakistan. The Pakistan Student Association at St. Cloud State University is hosting their annual "Pakistan Night" Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom.

This year marks 70 years of independence as a nation for Pakistan from British rule.

If you'd like to go and learn more about their heritage the cost is $8 for adults, it is free for kids under 6. Tickets are available at the door.

More than 1,000 students from over 90 nations attend St. Cloud State University.