SCSU Names Dean of Health and Human Services

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has officially picked out its dean for the school of Health and Human Services.

Interim Dean Shonda Craft has been named the permanent dean after a national search. Craft has been in her position since June 2017. She says she's looking forward to continuing her time at St. Cloud State.

"I'm excited for the future opportunities here at St. Cloud State University. Over the last 10 months, my time here has been professionally challenging and rewarding, and I feel that I have grown tremendously as a leader."

Before coming to SCSU, Craft was an associate dean for the College of Community Studies and Public Affairs at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. She also was an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota for seven years.

Craft is originally from Ohio. She has her bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's and Ph.D. in human development and family science from The Ohio State University.

Monica Devers was the previous dean for the school of Health and Human Services.