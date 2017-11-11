SCSU Music Students to Perform Choral Classics at St. Mary’s

ST. CLOUD -- Come listen to some of your favorite choral classics and show your support for growing musicians.

The St. Cloud State University Choral Ensembles are showcasing their "Music at St. Mary’s" performance Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Cathedral of St. Mary in downtown St. Cloud.

The concert will feature old and new works performed by the St. Cloud State Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, Men’s Choir, and Women’s Choir.

Tickets are $10 at the door, $5 for students and seniors and free with a St. Cloud State University ID. Part of the proceeds will go toward scholarships for music students.