SCSU: More Prospective Huskies Visiting Campus on Preview Days

ST. CLOUD -- While enrollment continues to trend down at St. Cloud State University, the number of students visiting campus is going up.

Throughout the year St. Cloud State hosts preview days. Most recently they held three Summer Preview Days, one in the beginning, one in the middle and one at the end of the summer season.

Amber Schultz is the assistant vice president for admissions, marketing and recruitment at SCSU. She says during each Summer Preview Day they give prospective huskies a full campus experience.

"We try to give students an idea of what it would be like to be a St. Cloud State student. We want to make sure that they get a feel for everything they might be interested in being connected with."

Schultz says they cover the basics of admission information and academic program questions. All preview days also include a comprehensive campus tour which involves eating on campus.

Schultz says one aspect that separates a typical campus tour from a preview day is students actually get to tour the city of St. Cloud.

"We also want to make sure they have an idea of what the community of St. Cloud is all about. This year we added community bus tours of the city. So students had the opportunity to get on a charter bus and go to the south end of our campus to get a better tour of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. And then to Munsinger Clemens Gardens and around Lake George through the downtown area."

For the Summer Preview Days, St. Cloud State saw a 7.9% increase from 2017 to 2018. The largest turnout came from the late summer date with 230 students attending that day.

Right now, SCSU is gearing up for an upcoming Fall Preview Day. That is scheduled for Friday, November 9. If you're interested follow the link below.