SCSU Men’s Basketball; Davis Gets Honor, Moten Hired
St. Cloud State senior forward Gage Davis has been named 2nd team All American by Smith and Street. Davis has averaged 21.2 points and 8.5 rebounds a game in 2 seasons at SCSU.
St. Cloud State has added Jayme Moten to the men's basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach. Moten comes to SCSU from Elmhurst College, a Division III progam in Illinois. Matt Reimer is the head coach at SCSU with Chad Welk as his top assistant.
St. Cloud State men's basketball finished 24-9 in 2017-2018. The Huskies open the season November 9 in Mankato against Missouri Southern State. Hear SCSU men's basketball games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports in 2018-2019.