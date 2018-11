With 38 first-place votes this week, the St. Cloud State Huskies (11-1-0) are the new #1 team in the USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

In fact, each of the top-three teams in the poll are Minnesota schools, with UM-D at #2, and Minnesota State-Mankato at #3.

The Huskies are off for the Thanksgiving weekend before a weekend series at Miami (Ohio) on November 30 and December 1.