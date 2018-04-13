The St. Cloud State men's hockey team will introduce their new head coach Friday afternoon at 2pm during a press conference at the Husky Den. Hear it live on AM 1390-Granite City Sports. The coach will be the third in the Division I era for the program.

Bob Motzko stepped down as head coach on March 26th after 13 seasons behind the bench. Motzko resigned from his post in order to take a job with the University of Minnesota.

Known candidates for the job included current SCSU women's hockey coach Eric Rud, men's hockey assistant Mike Gibbons and Minnesota Duluth assistant coach Brett Larson. Larson in particular has been rumored to be accepting the SCSU job on social media Friday morning, but nothing has been confirmed.

UPDATE: Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune reports that Larson will be named the next coach of SCSU hockey at Friday's press conference.