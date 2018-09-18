SCSU History Exhibit to Open September 20

SCSU IS CELEBRATING 150 YEARS

There are many events planned to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of St. Cloud State University. If you have an interest in the history of SCSU and the students who have attended SCSU over the years, you'll be able to enjoy the research and findings from many SCSU students that have been working on an exhibit that you can now view.

HISTORY EXHIBIT DISPLAYED

History students have posted a new exhibit on the second floor of Stewart Hall near SH 210. They are inviting everyone to stop by and view the exhibit and consider attending the exhibit opening reception this Thursday, September 20, from 4:00 – 5:30 pm, which will start in the lobby of Ritsche Auditorium.

THE EVENT

You can come and meet the history graduate students who dug into student newspapers, school yearbooks and other places. You can learn more about the historically-diverse student body.

Refreshments will be served, and at 4:30 pm President Wacker and SCSU students will welcome everyone and then proceed upstairs to the exhibit, where student researchers will be on hand to answer questions. For more information about the exhibit, follow the link below.