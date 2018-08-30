SCSU Faithful Turn Out for First Game of Season [VIDEO], [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Thousands turned out to cheer on their St. Cloud State University Huskies football team Thursday night as they took the field for the first time in 2018.

The lot next to the stadium was filled with students, fans and parents ready to watch the Huskies take on the University of Mary Mauraders. Brats, burgers and all the sides were shared along with a heavy dose of Husky pride.

Huskies Versus Marauders

The Huskies will take on the University of Minnesota -- Crookston next Saturday, you'll be able to hear that game right here on AM1240 WJON.