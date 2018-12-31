SCSU Economist Says Gas Prices Should Go Up

St. Cloud State Economist King Banaian was my guest on WJON today. He suggested that the $1.96 per gallon gas price that we are currently seeing in St. Cloud will likely rise soon. He expects the price per gallon to move up approximately 20 to 30 cents before spring. Banaian also discussed how Costco will effect the current retail climate in St. Cloud, his thoughts on JC Penney and why Sears didn't make it. Listen to a podcast of the conversation below.

King Banaian is a monthly guest on of mine on WJON.