SCSU Continues to be Top School for Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is once again getting recognition for being a great school for veterans to attend.

St. Cloud State has been recognized as a 2019 Military Friendly Silver School by VIQTORY in the 2019-2020 Military Friendly Schools list.

Since SCSU is listed in the "silver" category it means that the institution came within 20 percent of the score achieved by the 10th overall ranked school in the large public school's category.

The university has been working to improve veterans services on campus by offering free tutoring, employment help and programs that help veterans readjust to civilian life.

Also, SCSU offers in-state tuition rates and waves application fees for veterans.

VIQTORY compares retention rates, graduation rates, job placement, loan defaults, transfer rates and participation rates in federal programs for veterans, among schools nationally to form the list.

St. Cloud State was one of 766 schools to make the Military Friendly Schools list. Eighteen institutions in Minnesota, including SCSU, also made the list.

SCSU was also recognized last year for being ranked among the Military Times "Best for Vets" schools .