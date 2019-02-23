SCSU Bounces over Bemidji

The St. Cloud State men’s basketball team tallied their third straight win over Bemidji State University at home on Friday.

SCSU played dominantly in the opening half. They outscored Bemidji 47-23 and took their largest halftime lead of the season.

In the second half, the Beavers tried to rally. They scored 35 points to SCSU’s 38, but for every basket Bemidji scored, the Huskies scored their own. St. Cloud banged out the 85-58 win no problem.

Comparatively, the game was low-scoring for the Huskies. No player scored 20 or more points, but four did hit double-digits. Brindley Theisen led the way with 19 points. Sean Smith scored 16, Gage Davis tallied 15, and Trevon Marshall added 13.

The Huskies improve to 20-7 and 15-6 NSIC. They will hit the court on Saturday to host the University of Minnesota – Crookston in their final game of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.