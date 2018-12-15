SCSU Beats SWMU, Wins Second Straight Conference Game

The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team defeated Southwest Minnesota University 72-60 on Friday night. Stingy defensive play continued for the Huskies, but this time they also made a splash offensively.

The fast-paced, high energy game stayed close for much of the way. Going into the game, the Mustangs led the conference in attempted three-point shots, and that trend continued. SCSU trailed 21-19 at the end of the first quarter but edged out a lead of 41-40 entering the half.

In the third quarter, the Huskies held SWMU to just seven points, while scoring 22 of their own. They played tough in the fourth quarter and held onto their lead.

Madelin Dammann led the team with a season-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Nikki Kilboten scored her first career double-double and finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mallie Doucette added 10 points.

The Huskies improve to 5-3 and 2-2 in the NSIC. They will return to the court on Saturday, Dec. 15th to host the University of Sioux Falls. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.