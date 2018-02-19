SCSU Basketball Teams To Start Tourneys This Week

The St. Cloud State University men's and women's basketball teams will each host a playoff game this week at Halenbeck Hall. After the first round, the rest of the tournament is held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The men's basketball team won its tenth straight game Friday night in Moorhead before falling in their regular-season finale at first-place Northern State.

The men finished the regular season with a 21-7 record overall and 17-5 mark in the NSIC. Their 17 conference wins tie a team record set in the 2013-14 season.

SCSU will host Wayne State Wednesday night at Halenbeck Hall. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS. The Huskies beat Wayne State 82-58 in late January.

The SCSU women's team saw their five-game winning streak snapped this weekend with a pair of losses at Moorhead and Northern. The Huskies finished the regular season 17-9 overall and 14-8 in the NSIC.