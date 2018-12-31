SCSU Basketball Teams Fall at UMD

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams both lost at Minnesota-Duluth Sunday. The SCSU women fell 59-54 despite leading for much of this game. The SCSU men fell 75-60.

The SCSU women were led in scoring by Tori Wortz with 18 points and Katrina Theis added 12 points. The Huskies are 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the NSIC.

The SCSU men were led in scoring by Gage Davis with 22 points with both Brindley Theisen and Sean Smith contributing 13 points apiece. The Huskies are 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the NSIC.

The St. Cloud State basketball teams will play at Minnesota-Crookston Friday night; women's game at 5:30, men's game at 7:30. Coverage on AM 1390-Granite City Sports begins at 5:00 p.m.