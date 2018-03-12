Northern State ended the St. Cloud State men's basketball team's season with a 68-61 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Missouri Sunday evening. The Huskies' season ends with a 24-9 record.

SCSU led for a majority of the first half and held a 32-30 advantage at halftime. The Huskies led by as many as eight points in the second half, but Northern State took their first lead of the half with 4:46 remaining on back-to-back three pointers from Darin Peterka.