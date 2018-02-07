SCSU Basketball Posts Sweep In Duluth Tuesday

SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams each picked up wins in Duluth Tuesday night. The women defeated the Bulldogs 71-65 before the men beat UMD 76-63.

The women were led by Andrea Thomas' 25 points on their way to improving to 15-7 overall and 12-6 in the NSIC.

The men were led by Gage Davis' 25 points en route to their seventh straight win. The men's team is now 18-6 overall and 14-4 in the NSIC.

The Huskies will host the University of Mary Friday night at Halenbeck Hall. The games can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.

