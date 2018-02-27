SCSU Basketball Falls In NSIC Tourney

Southwest Minnesota State beat the St. Cloud State men's basketball team 73-66 Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls. The Huskies' NSIC Tournament run ends with a record of 2-1.

The Huskies were paced by Gage Davis' 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jon Averkamp scored 15 points despite being hobbled with an injury.

SCSU trailed by eight points heading into halftime, but went on a 10-0 run early in the second half to take a brief lead. The teams traded baskets the rest of the way but the Huskies ultimately could not pull away.

The Huskies' 23 wins are their most in a season since the 2009-2010 campaign.