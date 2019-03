The Wayne State Wildcats beat the St. Cloud State men's basketball team 77-76 Sunday night in an NSIC Tournament quarterfinal game. The Huskies fall to 22-8 on the season with the loss.

SCSU's Gage Davis set an NSIC Tournament record with 47 points on 19-32 shooting. The 19 makes were also a tournament record. No other Huskies finished in double digits scoring.

St. Cloud State will learn if they made the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.