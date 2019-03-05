SCSU Baseball Wins First Game In Tucson

The St. Cloud State baseball team used a big third inning to top Concordia (Nebraska) 11-8 Monday night in the first game of their eight-game trip to Tucson. The #11 Huskies are now 6-1 on the season.

The Huskies scored seven runs in the third inning to pull ahead, then held on for dear life to hold off Concordia's offense. Former Sauk Rapids-Rice standout Matt Meyer led SCSU with three hits and a pair of runs batted in.

The Huskies will take on St. Benedictine-Mesa Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. in Tucson.