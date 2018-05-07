SCSU Baseball Team Overcome Injuries, Snow Toward Playoff Push

ST. CLOUD -- While it hasn't been your typical baseball season with the late winter, it hasn't stopped the St. Cloud State University baseball team from setting themselves up for a playoff run.

The team is gearing up for the NSIC tournament starting Wednesday. First baseman Issac Matchinsky says they've had a disadvantage this season with the lack of home games.

"Going into the season we were suppose to have a lot of home games here at Faber Field. Then mother nature did what she did so we were on the road a lot and it was difficult to adjust."

The Huskies played many of their home games in Crookston or South Dakota waiting for the fields to clear. Outfielder Jackson Goplen says it was a challenge being on the road so often, the team grew closer because of it.

"It was tough with class, a lot of guys had study buses and it really made it difficult. But we just come out and try and play our best no matter where we were."

Despite the snow and some key injuries, the Huskies still managed to put together a 28-13 record heading into conference play. Goplen says after having a week off, it's time to heal, focus and get ready for playoff baseball.

"We got a bunch of quality starters and bullpen guys we can roll out and have confidence in. Guys are really have fun and this is why we play, we play for that playoff atmosphere."

Matchinsky says the Huskies control their own destiny heading into the conference tournament.

"Right now were are going into the conference tournament with as high as a fourth seed. We're excited and ready to go into the playoffs."