SCSU Baseball Takes Series With Upper Iowa Monday

The St. Cloud State baseball team won a three-game series with Upper Iowa Monday afternoon in Fayette and Cedar Rapids.

The Huskies won the conclusion of a suspended game 8-5 in 12 innings to start the quasi-tripleheader. The game was suspended Sunday due to darkness.

Joseph Jordan paced the Huskies offense in game one with a pair of hits, including a home run. Jackson Goplen added three hits, and Matt Meyer drove in a pair of runs for SCSU in the win.

The Peacocks took game two by a 10-5 final score. Upper Iowa scored three runs in the fourth inning, added another in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull away for the win.

Bo Schmitz and Meyer each had a pair of hits in the loss for the Huskies.

St. Cloud rebounded for a 5-4 win in game three, scoring five runs in the top of the sixth inning. Schmitz and Dominic Austing each charted a pair of hits for SCSU in the win.